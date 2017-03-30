March 30 Jazz pharmaceuticals:

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - co and Nippon Shinyaku enter into license agreements for development and commercialization of Defitelio and Vyxeos in Japan

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - will manufacture, supply Defitelio and Vyxeos to Nippon Shinyaku; will receive revenue based on percent of product sales in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)