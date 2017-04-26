BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 3 tones 2 study of jzp-110 in narcolepsy patients with excessive sleepiness
* Says expect to submit JZP-110 nda for excessive sleepiness in obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy in late 2017
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - most commonly reported AEs in study generally consistent with those observed in phase 2 clinical studies evaluating JZP-110
* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose reached statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of mwt
* Says JZP-110 75 mg dose did not reach statistical significance on co-primary endpoint of ess
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - there was one patient with two saes on JZP-110 that were considered not treatment related as assessed by investigator
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results