BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC:
* Jazz pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.31
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.41
* Q1 revenue $376 million versus I/B/E/S view $377 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 total net product sales $1,617 million to $1,692 million
* Sees 2017 GAAP net income per diluted share $6.55-$7.55
* Sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted net income per diluted share $10.70-$11.30
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.12, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.