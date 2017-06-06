BRIEF-iKang's Q4 revenue rose 13.9 percent
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
June 6 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals presents data for the phase 3 tones 2 study of JZP-110 in patients with excessive sleepiness associated with narcolepsy
* study demonstrated statistically significant effects of both 150 mg and 300 mg doses of JZP-110 on co-primary endpoints
* JZP-110 U.S. NDA submission planned for later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* iKang announces unaudited financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2016 ended March 31, 2017
* FDA approves first companion diagnostic test to simultaneously screen for multiple non-small cell lung cancer therapies