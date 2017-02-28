WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc sees 2017 revenues $1,625-$1,700 million
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc sees 2017 total net product sales $1,617-$1,692 million
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc sees 2017 GAAP net income per diluted share $6.55-$7.55
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc sees 2017 NON-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $10.70-$11.30
* FY2017 earnings per share view $11.33, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jazz pharmaceuticals announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.71
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.91
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.