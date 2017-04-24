BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc-
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from the phase 2/3 express study of xyrem in pediatric patients with narcolepsy with cataplexy
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - xyrem demonstrated statistically significant differences in primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - preliminary safety results consistent with results observed in xyrem studies in adults and xyrem post-marketing experience
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results