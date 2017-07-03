FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 8:33 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Jazz Pharmaceuticals says on June 28, its unit entered into pharmacy master services agreement with Express Scripts specialty distribution services

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals says on June 28, its unit entered into a pharmacy master services agreement with express scripts specialty distribution services

* Says ‍under master services agreement, jazz is billed monthly for services performed by express scripts

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals - pursuant to agreement express scripts provides exclusive distribution and other services to jazz related to sale and marketing of xyrem oral solution in u.s.

* Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc - master services agreement will expire on June 30, 2019, subject to a one-year extension at option of jazz Source text (bit.ly/2skaHR9) Further company coverage:

