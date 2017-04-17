BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
* J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.92
* Q1 revenue $1.63 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.