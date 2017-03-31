US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Jbf Industries Ltd
* Says JBF Petrochemicals has commissioned its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant at Mangalore SEZ, Karnataka
* Says production of PTA is a backward integration for JBF Industries Limited and its subsidiaries abroad
* Says plant, with capacity of 1.25 million tonnes per annum, uses British Petroleum's (BP's) BP technology
* Says plant will increase competitiveness of co in polyster chain, expected to improve margins
* Says plans to take routine checks and remove deficiencies, based on technical guidelines Source text: bit.ly/2oFTqzr Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)