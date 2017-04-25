BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 John Bean Technologies Corp:
* JBT Corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 order, revenue and earnings growth
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $380 million
* Q1 revenue $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $312.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says now expects slightly higher revenue growth and lower segment margins for fy 2017
* John Bean Technologies says raising forecast for FY 2017 organic revenue growth to 4 to 6 percent, compared with previous guidance of 3 to 5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
