* JBT Corporation reports strong first quarter 2017 order, revenue and earnings growth

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $380 million

* Q1 revenue $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $312.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says now expects slightly higher revenue growth and lower segment margins for fy 2017

* John Bean Technologies says raising forecast for FY 2017 organic revenue growth to 4 to 6 percent, compared with previous guidance of 3 to 5 percent