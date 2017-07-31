FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-JBT Corp Q2 EPS $0.57 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp:

* JBT Corporation reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.76 to $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $386 million versus I/B/E/S view $381.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $20 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.02, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* John Bean Technologies Corp - for q2 of 2017, inbound orders of $418 million increased 36 percent from prior year

* Qtrly backlog improved 16 percent from year-ago period

* John Bean Technologies Corp - JBT is raising its revenue growth guidance to 19 to 20 percent for year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

