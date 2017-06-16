June 16 John Bean Technologies Corp
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire
manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* Says purchase price will be £10 million before customary
post-closing adjustments
* Says amss is expected to add annual revenue of
approximately $20 million
* Says anticipates earnings dilution of approximately $0.03
per share in 2017
* Says anticipates accretion of approximately $0.04 per
share in 2018
* John Bean Technologies says signed an agreement to acquire
aircraft maintenance support services ltd
