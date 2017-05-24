UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement bill with tough debate expected
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
May 24 Bookrunner:
* OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner says accelerated bookbuild offering of about 24.3 mln existing shares in OneSavings Bank plc
* OneSavings Bank - offer represents about 10% of onesavings bank's issued share capital
* OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner says on behalf of funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC (JCF funds) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he backs efforts to quickly move legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran that passed the Senate nearly unanimously but was stalled by a procedural snag in the House.