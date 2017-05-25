May 25 Onesavings Bank Plc

* Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. have sold 25,000,000 shares in OneSavings Bank PLC, representing approx. 10 pct of share capital

* Shares were sold at 438 pence per share, equating to gross proceeds of approximately 110 million pounds ($142.87 million)for J.C. Flowers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7699 pounds) (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)