BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 JC Hyun Systems Inc :
* Says it will sell 135,000 shares of common stock from April 7 to April 10
* Says offering price is 3,322 won/share, 448.5 million won in total
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qoyMQ1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company