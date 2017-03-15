March 15 JCDecaux:

* Renews its street furniture contract with the city of Mannheim until 2035

* Its Berlin based company wall GmbH has renewed its street furniture contract with city of Mannheim for 16 years following a competitive tender

* New contract will start on January 1, 2019 and last until June 30, 2035