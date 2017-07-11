FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 hours ago
BRIEF-JCDecaux wins new street furniture contract in Dubai
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 11, 2017 / 3:54 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-JCDecaux wins new street furniture contract in Dubai

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA:

* Reg-Jcdecaux Strengthens Its Presence in the Middle East With a New Street Furniture Contract in Dubai

* Contract in Dubai Will Be Exercised Jointly by an Entity That Will Be Ultimately 75% Owned by Jcdecaux and 25% by Dxb média Advertising

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS WON WITH ITS EMIRATI PARTNER, DXB MEDIA ADVERTISING, A NEW STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT IN DUBAI FOR 10 YRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

