BRIEF-JCDecaux wins new street furniture contract in Dubai

July 11 (Reuters) - JCDECAUX SA:

* Reg-Jcdecaux Strengthens Its Presence in the Middle East With a New Street Furniture Contract in Dubai

* Contract in Dubai Will Be Exercised Jointly by an Entity That Will Be Ultimately 75% Owned by Jcdecaux and 25% by Dxb média Advertising

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS WON WITH ITS EMIRATI PARTNER, DXB MEDIA ADVERTISING, A NEW STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT IN DUBAI FOR 10 YRS