Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
May 22 JCDECAUX SA
* PRESS RELEASE REG-JCDECAUX WINS THE STREET FURNITURE CONTRACT OF GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR AND OPENS ITS 15TH LATIN AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
* Accenture - based on current and projected future demand, increased headcount to about 411,000 as of May 31 versus about 375,000 as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing