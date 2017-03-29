March 29 JCDecaux:

* Co' german subsidiary WALL GmbH enters into short-term extension of berlin advertising bus-shelter contract

* Wall GmbH agreed with BVG to extend existing contract for advertising bus-shelters in West-Berlin (1271 bus-shelters) from May 21st, 2017 to December 31st, 2018