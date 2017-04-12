BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc
* JCP Investment Management LLC says issues letter to chairman of Fiesta Restaurant Group
* JCP Investment Management says has aggregate ownership of about 8.7% of Fiesta Restaurant's outstanding shares
* JCP Investment Management - Nominated a slate of three individuals for election to Fiesta Restaurant Group's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results