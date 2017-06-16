BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 J.Crew Group, Inc:
* J.Crew Group, Inc. announces approval of term loan amendment
* Received consents to term loan amendment announced on June 12, 2017 from a majority of lenders under its term loan agreement
* Co has currently received consents from holders representing more than 80 pct of term loan
* Direction to be given by requisite lenders to Term Loan Agent to stay all litigation activities regarding co's IP deals occurred in Dec 2016
* Term loan amendment was announced related to offer to exchange $566.5 million 7.75%/8.50% senior PIK Toggle Notes due 2019 issued by Chinos Intermediate
* Upon satisfaction of conditions, direction to require Term Loan Agent to withdraw and dismiss, with prejudice, all pending litigation Source text for Eikon:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.