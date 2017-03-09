March 9 Jd Sports Fashion Plc
* Potential combination with sport zone in spain and
portugal
* Jd sports fashion plc announces that it has agreed a
memorandum of understanding with sonae - sgps, sa
* Will create an iberian sports retail group that will have
as shareholders jd group, sonae and family shareholders of jd
sprinter, with shareholdings of approximately 50%, 30% and 20%,
respectively.
* Iberian group will become second largest iberian sports
retailer and will generate further scale, momentum and resources
to continue current growth of jd group
