March 9 Jd Sports Fashion Plc

* Potential combination with sport zone in spain and portugal

* Jd sports fashion plc announces that it has agreed a memorandum of understanding with sonae - sgps, sa

* Will create an iberian sports retail group that will have as shareholders jd group, sonae and family shareholders of jd sprinter, with shareholdings of approximately 50%, 30% and 20%, respectively.

* Iberian group will become second largest iberian sports retailer and will generate further scale, momentum and resources to continue current growth of jd group