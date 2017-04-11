New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 JD Sports Fashion Plc:
* Fy revenue rose 31 percent to 2.379 billion stg
* Fy pretax profit rose 81 percent to 238.4 million stg
* Final dividend up 4.8 percent to 1.3 penceper share
* Total dividend 1.55 penceper share
* Fy record result with headline profit before tax and exceptional items of £244.8 million (2016: £157.1 million)
* European development accelerated with a net increase of 54 stores (2016: 38 stores) for jd fascia across europe.
* Fy profit before tax increasing by 81 pct to £238.4 million (2016: £131.6 million).
* Further two stores in malaysia opened in year with a further store opened in new financial year.
* Period end net cash of £213.6 million (2016: £209.4 million)
* Fy total capital expenditure of £88.0 million (2016: £83.5 million)
* Fy total capital expenditure of £88.0 million (2016: £83.5 million) which is expected to increase further in new financial year
* Like for like store sales for 52 week period across all group fascias, including those in europe, increased by a further 10 pct
* Total gross margin in year of 48.9 pct was slightly ahead of prior year (2016: 48.5 pct)
* Whilst we must recognise that there are external influences which may impact latter part of year, notably inflationary pressures arising from brexit
* Board remains confident in robustness of jd proposition and believes that group is well positioned for further profitable growth.
* Given significant shift in timing of Easter this year, it is not relevant at this time to report any comparative current year trading figures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.