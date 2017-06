June 29 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc

* Do not believe our like-for-like store sales comparatives will be truly meaningful until end of first half

* Growth to date in group like-for-like store sales in line with our expectations

* Have faced some anticipated margin pressure in achieving sales growth

* Group is currently on track to deliver a result for full year in line with market expectations