New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* For 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 4.0 pct and total sales increased by 1.3 pct
* Year-to-date like-for-like sales have increased by 3.5 pct and total sales have increased by 1.4 pct
* Operating margin in 13 weeks to April 23, 2017 was 7.3 pct, compared with 6.4 pct in same 13 weeks last year
* Opened 9 pubs since start of financial year and sold 36
* 3 pubs have been closed and are being marketed
* Expect to open one further pub in this financial year
* Expects significantly higher costs in second half of financial year, mainly for business rates, utility taxes, excise duty and labour
* Co remains cautious about second half of year
* Net debt at end of this financial year now expected to be about 70 mln stg higher than level at last financial year end
* Currently anticipates a slightly improved trading outcome for current financial year, compared with its expectations at last update
* Result of higher costs, co anticipates it will require like-for-like sales of about 3 to 4 pct in next FY to maintain profits at current levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.