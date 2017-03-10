BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
March 10 JD Wetherspoon Plc -
* HY revenue 801.4 mln pounds (2016: 790.3 mln pounds)
* says "Wednesday's budget will weigh far more heavily on pubs than supermarkets"
* In six weeks to march 5, 2017, like-for-like sales increased by 2.7 pct and total sales decreased by 0.2 pct
* Company intends to increase level of capital investment in existing pubs from 34 mln pounds in 2015/2016 to around 60 mln pounds in current year
* Full year dividend 4.0 pence (2016: 4.0 pence)
* Company also anticipates significantly higher costs in second half of financial year
* HY operating profit 65.1 mln pounds (2016: 49.4 mln pounds)
* Company remains cautious about second half of year
* Currently anticipate a slightly improved trading outcome for current financial year, compared with our expectations at last update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.