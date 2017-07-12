BRIEF-JD Wetherspoon says lfl sales for 11 weeks to July 9 up 5.3 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc:

* For 11 weeks to 9 july 2017 like-for-like sales increased by 5.3 pct and total sales increased by 3.6 pct

* In year to date (50 weeks to 9 july 2017) like-for-like sales increased by 3.9 pct and total sales increased by 1.9 pct

* J d wetherspoon plc - company has opened 9 new pubs since start of financial year and has sold or closed 38

* J d wetherspoon plc - expect to open one more pub before financial year end

* J d wetherspoon - full-year operating margin before exceptional items and before a £1.6m gain on property is expected to be between 7.6 pct and 7.8 pct for 53-week period

* Net debt at end of this financial year is currently expected to be around £715m