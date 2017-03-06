March 6 JDC Group AG:

* Preliminary revenues Q4 2016 increase by 13.6 pct to 22.5 million euros ($23.85 million), preliminary revenues 2016 up 2.4 pct to 77.2 million euros

* Preliminary EBITDA Q4 2016 multiplies to 2.0 million euros, with an EBITDA margin of 8.9 pct, preliminary EBITDA 2016 doubles to 2.7 million euros

* Revenues in full year 2016 rose to 77.2 million euros (2015: 75.4 million euros), EBITDA more than doubled to 2.7 million euros

* In 2017 JDC Group plans to intensify digitalization strategy and to accelerate transformation from a classic broker pool towards leading digital manager of insurances and financial investments

* For 2017 company expects a further increase in revenues to 85.0 to 95.0 million euros as well as a nearly doubled EBITDA of 5.0 to 6.0 million euros

* Management board of JDC Group expects a sustained positive revenue and earnings development for current fiscal year