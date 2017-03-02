March 2 JD.Com Inc

* JD.com announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 72.3 billion to RMB 74.3 billion

* Q4 revenue RMB 80.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 76.77 billion

* JD.com inc - GMV for Q4 of 2016 increased by 46% to RMB209.7 billion (US$30.2 billion) from core gmv (excluding paipai.com) of RMB143.2 billion in Q4 of 2015

* JD.com inc - annual active customer accounts increased by 46% to 226.6 million in twelve months ended December 31, 2016 from 155.0 million in 2015

* JD.com inc - on March 1, 2017, JD.com entered into definitive agreements relating to reorganization of JD Finance

* Net loss per ADS for Q4 of 2016 was RMB1.26 (US$0.18), compared to RMB5.57 for Q4 of 2015.

* JD.com Inc - JD.com will dispose of all its equity stake of 68.6% in JD Finance

* JD.com Inc - non-GAAP net income per ADS for Q4 of 2016 was RMB0.40 (US$0.06), as compared to non-GAAP net loss per ADS of RMB0.48 in Q4 of 2015.

* Net revenues for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be between RMB72.3 billion and RMB74.3 billion

* JD.com Inc - JD.com will be able to convert its profit sharing right with respect to JD Finance into 40% of JD Finance's equity interest

* JD.com Inc - will receive approximately RMB14.3 billion in cash upon transaction closing

* JD.com inc - as of February 28, 2017, company had repurchased approximately 31.1 million ADSS for approximately us$777 million

* JD.com Inc - co's chairman of board and CEO, will acquire an approximately 4.3% equity stake of JD Finance at same price as third-party investors

* JD.com Inc - upon completion of transactions, it is expected that JD Finance will be deconsolidated from JD.com's consolidated financial statements

* JD.com - annual active customer accounts increased by 46% to 226.6 million in 12 months ended December 31, 2016

* JD.com inc - net revenues for Q1 of 2017 expected to be RMB72.3 billion -RMB74.3 billion, representing a growth rate between 34% and 38% compared with q1 of 2016

* JD.com Inc - CEO Liu will also obtain a majority of voting rights in JD Finance through his equity stake and voting proxy

* JD.com Inc - net revenues $11.6 billion for Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: