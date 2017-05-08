UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Jd.com Inc
* JD.com announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 88 billion to RMB 90.5 billion
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
* Net revenues for Q1 of 2017 were RMB76.2 billion (US$(1 )11.1 billion), an increase of 41.2% from Q1 of 2016
* Net income per ADS for Q1 of 2017 was RMB0.17
* GMV for Q1 of 2017 increased by 42% to RMB184.1 billion (US$26.7 billion) from RMB129.3 billion in Q1 of 2016
* Annual active customer accounts increased by 40% to 236.5 million in twelve months ended March 31, 2017 versus 169.1 million
* Fulfilled orders in Q1 of 2017 were 477.1 million, an increase of 39% from 342.1 million in same period in 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view CNY 0.51, revenue view CNY 88.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net inventories RMB 26.8 billion as of March 31, 2017 versus RMB 28.9 billion as of December 31, 2016
* Non-gaap net income per ADS for Q1 of 2017 was RMB1.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
