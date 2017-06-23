Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 Jeans Mate Corp
* Says it settled raised rent related lawsuit, which was filed by Aderans Co., Ltd.
* According to the settlement, the co will pay 31 million yen to Aderans Co., Ltd. within July 21 and pay raised rent from July 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9RmSHT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.