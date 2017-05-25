BRIEF-Mittel buys 80 pct stake in Ceramica Cielo
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA
May 25 Onex Corp
* Jeld-Wen prices secondary offering
* Says secondary public offering of 14.0 million common shares priced at $30.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE, June 23 Andy Gooch, chief executive of London-based commodity broker GF Financial Markets (GFFM), a unit of China's GF Securities, has stepped down for personal reasons, the broker said.