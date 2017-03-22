UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Jenoptik AG
* dividend of 0.25 eurper share for 2016
* Sees 2017 revenues of 720-740 million eur
* Sees 2017 EBIT from continuing operations rising, with EBIT margin of 9.5-10.0 percent
* Still sees 2018 revenues of around 800 million euros Source text: here Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)