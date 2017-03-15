March 15 Jensen Group NV:

* Revenue 2016 amounts to 318.2 million euros ($339.4 million), a 11.1 percent increase compared to last year

* Operating profit (EBIT) amounts to 25.1 million euros, which is 1.1 percent higher than last year

* FY consolidated EBIT is 25.1 million euro compared to 24.8 million euro last year

* Cash flow (EBITDA) amounts to 28.5 million euro, a 10.3 percent decrease compared to last year

* FY net debt decreased by 3.3 million euros, from a net debt position of 0.1 million euros to 3.2 million euros net cash

* Board proposes a supplemental dividend of 0.25 euro per share

* Order backlog at year-end 2016 is 51 percent higher than last year

* Considers the order backlog strong to get off to a good start in 2017