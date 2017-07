BRIEF-Jernigan Capital says Jernigan Capital Operating entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

July 26 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc

* Jernigan capital says on July 25, Jernigan Capital Operating entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $100 million - SEC Filing

* Jernigan Capital Inc - Jernigan Capital Operating may from time to time increase commitments up to an aggregate amount of $200 million under credit facility

* Jernigan Capital Inc - Jernigan Capital Operating borrowed approximately $20.0 million of approximately $33.3 million then available under credit facility

* Jernigan Capital - Jernigan Capital Operating intends to use future borrowings under credit facility to fund its investments