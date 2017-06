Jerry Yang, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Yahoo! gestures as he addresses a conference in central London November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

The ticker reports on the resignation of Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang in New York's Times Square November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Yahoo (YHOO.O):

* Announces resignation of Jerry Yang

* Yang resigned from the boards of Yahoo Japan Corporation and Alibaba Group Holding Limited, effective today

* Jerry Yang has resigned from its board of directors and all other positions with the company.

