June 8 Jet Airways (India) Ltd:

* Says Jet Airways and Aeromexico sign landmark codeshare MoU to promote travel between India and Mexico

Source text - Jet Airways, Indias full service, premier international airline, and Aeromexico, the flag carrier airline of Mexico have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines cooperation in the areas of enabling codeshare flights and frequent flyer programs.

