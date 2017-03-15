US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 15 Jet Airways (India) Ltd
* Says Jet Airways and Uber join hands for smarter travel
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app Source text - (With a clear focus to continuously enhance guest experience, Jet Airways - India's full-service, premier international airline, announced a strategic association with ride-hailing major Uber. With this first-of-its kind initiative in the Indian aviation space, the airline will partner with Uber to offer its guests greater choice by facilitating their travel to/from the airport once they have booked a ticket on the Jet Airways app. This path-breaking initiative from the airline will help guests by offering a seamless solution from doorstep to doorstep, with the benefit of two leading players in the travel space - Jet Airways and Uber.) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)