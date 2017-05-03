BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Jetblue Airways Corp
* JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP- ANNOUNCED A SERIES OF EXPANDED AND NEW NONSTOP ROUTES IN ITS BOSTON AND FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD FOCUS CITIES
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results