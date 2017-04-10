BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Jetblue Airways Corp:
* Jetblue Airways Corp - entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing
* Jetblue Airways - establishes the maturity date for the $425 million lending commitments as April 6, 2021
* Jetblue Airways Corp says amendment increases lending commitments by $25 million, for total lending commitments of $425 million Source text (bit.ly/2ojiRto) Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results