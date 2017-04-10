April 10 Jetblue Airways Corp:

* Jetblue Airways Corp - entered into an amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement, dated as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing

* Jetblue Airways - establishes the maturity date for the $425 million lending commitments as April 6, 2021

* Jetblue Airways Corp says amendment increases lending commitments by $25 million, for total lending commitments of $425 million