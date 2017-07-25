FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 hours ago
BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Q2 earnings per share $0.64
July 25, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways Q2 earnings per share $0.64

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp

* Jetblue announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.83 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CASM excluding fuel is expected to grow between 1.5% and 3.5% for Q3 of 2017

* For full year 2017, Jetblue expects year over year CASM excluding fuel to grow between 2.0% and 3.5%

* Jetblue Airways Corp says compared with last year, operating expenses for quarter increased 11.9%, or $158 million

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍revenue passenger miles for Q2 increased 5.0% to 12.1 billion​

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍Q2 load factor of 85.2%, a 0.2 point increase year over year​

* Jetblue Airways Corp says operating expense per available seat mile (CASM) for Q2 increased 6.8% year over year to 10.45 cents

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍capacity is expected to increase between 6.5% and 7.5% year over year in Q3 2017​

* Jetblue Airways Corp says excluding fuel, Q2 CASM increased 5.1% to 8.16 cents

* Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) for Q2 of 2017 increased 5.9% year over year to 11.59 cents

* Jetblue Airways Corp - ‍for full year 2017, Jetblue expects capacity to increase between 5.5% and 6.5%​

* Jetblue - anticipates paying about $53 million in regularly scheduled debt and capital lease obligations in Q3 2017 and about $194 million for full year 2017

* RASM growth is expected to range between loss of 0.5% and growth of 2.5% for Q3 2017 compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

