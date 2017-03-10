March 10 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Jetblue Airways reports February traffic
* February load factor 82.6 percent, down 0.5 points
* Jetblue - Co's preliminary revenue per available seat mile
for February increased approximately one and a half percent year
over year
* Jetblue - for Q1 of 2017, RASM is expected to decrease
between four and five percent year over year
* Jetblue - March RASM is expected to be negatively impacted
by approximately six percentage points due to Easter calendar
placement
* Jetblue - traffic in February increased 0.1 percent from
February 2016, on a capacity increase of 0.7 percent
* Jetblue - excluding impact of winter storms Niko and
Orson, February RASM decreased approximately one half of a
percent
