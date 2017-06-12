BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 12 Jetblue Airways Corp:
* Jetblue airways reports May traffic
* May load factor 84.7 percent, up 0.1 points
* Jetblue Airways Corp says may revenue passenger miles 3.97 billion, up 3.8pct
* Jetblue Airways Corp says May available seat miles 4.70 billion, up 3.7 percent
* Jetblue Airways Corp - for Q2 of 2017, continues to expect revenue per available seat mile to increase between 4.0 and 6.0 percent compared to Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million