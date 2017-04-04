BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 JetBlue Airways Corp:
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
* In addition to the new Mint routes, JetBlue will expand Mint service between Boston and Los Angeles
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on New York and Las Vegas route, New York and San Diego route, Boston and San Diego route
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing