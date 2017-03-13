Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Jeudan A/S:
* Q4 net sales 300.9 million Danish crowns ($43 million) versus 287.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 161.4 million crowns versus 169.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBVAT 135.9 million crowns versus 126.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend
* Sees 2017 EBVAT at 600 million crowns
* Sees 2017 net sales of 1.3 billion crowns (2016: 1.2 billion crowns) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9658 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.