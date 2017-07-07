BRIEF-Jewellery maker Pandora expands alliance with Disney to Europe, Middle East and Asia

July 7 (Reuters) - PANDORA A/S:

* Pandora Expands Strategic Corporate Alliance With Disney to Europe, Middle East and Africa

* With the Expansion Pandora’S Disney Inspired Jewellery Will Soon Be Available to Customers in Almost All of Pandora’S Global Markets

* the Extended Alliance Will Begin in October 2017, With Pandora Launching Its Disney Jewellery Collection Inspired by Disney Characters, Including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Disney Princesses

* SAYS EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL INITIALLY ADD AROUND 30 NEW PIECES OF JEWELLERY TO THE EXISTING ASSORTMENT SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)