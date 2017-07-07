FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Jewellery maker Pandora expands alliance with Disney to Europe, Middle East and Asia
#Kashmir
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
G20 Summit
U.S. isolated on climate at summit of world leaders
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Wimbledon
Top seed Kerber lives to fight another day
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Jewellery maker Pandora expands alliance with Disney to Europe, Middle East and Asia

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - PANDORA A/S:

* Pandora Expands Strategic Corporate Alliance With Disney to Europe, Middle East and Africa

* With the Expansion Pandora’S Disney Inspired Jewellery Will Soon Be Available to Customers in Almost All of Pandora’S Global Markets

* the Extended Alliance Will Begin in October 2017, With Pandora Launching Its Disney Jewellery Collection Inspired by Disney Characters, Including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Disney Princesses

* SAYS EXTENDED ALLIANCE WILL INITIALLY ADD AROUND 30 NEW PIECES OF JEWELLERY TO THE EXISTING ASSORTMENT SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.