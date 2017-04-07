BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Jg Summit Holdings Inc
* Consolidated net income from equity holders of the parent amounted to 10.92 bln pesos in 2016 from 22.61 bln pesos last year
* FY consolidated revenues grew 4.9 pct to 240.50 bln pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees