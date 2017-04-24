US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 24 JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd
* On-going disputes at courts b/w co, group cos of Procter & Gamble in India, have been settled with mutual consent
* On-going disputes concluded positively for JHS
* Expects new expansion plan underway to be operational by June 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2oB7o64 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)