BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
May 31Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue public convertible bonds worth 813.7 million yuan
* China Securities will be main underwriter
COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish food and agricultural exports to Britain could fall by almost 50 percent after Brexit even if Britain agrees a free trade deal with the European Union, a study commissioned by the Danish government found.