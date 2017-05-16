BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN